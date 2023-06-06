 NTA UGC NET एग्जाम शेड्यूल 2022 जारी, csirnet.nta.nic.in से डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे एडमिट कार्ड
NTA UGC NET एग्जाम शेड्यूल 2022 जारी, csirnet.nta.nic.in से डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे एडमिट कार्ड

NTA CSIR UGC NET Exam Schedule 2022: परीक्षा के संबंध में सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप और एडमिट कार्ड एनटीए की वेबसाइट https://csirnet.nta.nic.in पर क्रमशः 10 सितंबर और 13 सितंबर तक प्रदर्शित किए जाएंगे.

NTA UGC NET एग्जाम शेड्यूल 2022 जारी, csirnet.nta.nic.in से डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे एडमिट कार्ड

NTA CSIR UGC NET Exam Schedule 2022 OUT @csirnet.nta.nic.in: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने घोषणा की है कि जूनियर रिसर्च फेलोशिप (JRF) के लिए भारतीय नागरिकों की पात्रता निर्धारित करने और नियुक्ति के लिए पात्रता निर्धारित करने के लिए संयुक्त CSIR-UGC NET जून 2022 परीक्षा 16 से 19 सितंबर 2022 तक आयोजित की जाएगी. रासायनिक विज्ञान, पृथ्वी, वायुमंडलीय, महासागर और ग्रह विज्ञान, जीवन विज्ञान, गणितीय विज्ञान, भौतिक विज्ञान के क्षेत्रों में व्याख्याता (एलएस).

