Quiz: भारत में ऐसी कौन सी जगह है जहां भाई-बहन आपस में शादी करते हैं?
topStories1hindi1730324
Hindi Newsकरियर

Quiz: भारत में ऐसी कौन सी जगह है जहां भाई-बहन आपस में शादी करते हैं?

General Knowledge Quiz: आज हम आपके लिए एक ऐसी क्विज लेकर आए हैं, जिसके सवाल और जवाब दोनों ही बड़े काम के है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

Quiz: भारत में ऐसी कौन सी जगह है जहां भाई-बहन आपस में शादी करते हैं?

General Knowledge Quiz: पढ़ाई लिखाई के बाद जब नौकरी या फिर और बड़ी क्लास में पढ़ाई की बात आती है तो फिर जनरल नॉलेज की बारी आती है. जब हम किसी नौकरी या फिर दूसरे एंट्रेंस एग्जाम के लिए जाते हैं तो वहां जनरल नॉलेज से जुड़े सवाल पूछे जाते हैं. इन सवालों को पूछने का उद्देश्य कैंडिडेट्स की क्षमता को परखना होता है कि यह और दूसरी चीजों के बारे में कितना जानते हैं. तो आज हम आपके लिए ऐसे ही सवाल और उनके जवाबों बताने जा रहे हैं जो आपके बहुत काम के साबित हो सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट