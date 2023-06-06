UP BEd JEE 2023 Admit Card: यूपी बीएड जेईई 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक
UP BEd JEE 2023 Admit Card: यूपी बीएड जेईई 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

bujhansi.ac.in: बुंदेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय ने यूपी बीएड जेईई 2023 परीक्षा के लिए एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं, जो 15 जून को निर्धारित है. रजिस्टर्ड कैंडिडेट्स अपने यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड के साथ लॉगिन करके आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं.

UP BEd JEE 2023 Admit Card: यूपी बीएड जेईई 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2023: बुंदेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय ने आज, 06 जून को यूपी बीएड जेईई 2023 एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं. जिन उम्मीदवारों ने बैचलर ऑफ एजुकेशन संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा 2023 के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन किया है, वे बुंदेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bjhansi.ac.in से हॉल टिकट की चेक और डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं.

