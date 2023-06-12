Quiz: ऐसी कौनसी चीज है जो एक बार फट जाए तो कोई नहीं सिल सकता?
Quiz: ऐसी कौनसी चीज है जो एक बार फट जाए तो कोई नहीं सिल सकता?

General Knowledge Tricky Questions: आपने देखा होगा कि जब आप पढ़ाई करने लगेंगे तो लगेगा कि मुझे तो ये नहीं पता, ये भी नहीं पता.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Quiz: ऐसी कौनसी चीज है जो एक बार फट जाए तो कोई नहीं सिल सकता?

GK Question In Hindi: जनरल नॉलेज एक ऐसी नॉलेज है जिसके बारे में जितना जानते जाओ उतनी ही कम लगती है. आपने देखा होगा कि जब आप पढ़ाई करने लगेंगे तो लगेगा कि मुझे तो ये नहीं पता, ये भी नहीं पता. तो आज हम आपकी जनरल नॉलेज बढ़ाने के लिए कुछ ऐसे ही सवाल लेकर आए हैं जो आपके लिए बहुत ही मजेदार और फायदे के हो सकते हैं.

