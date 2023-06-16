Quiz: आखिर दुनिया का ऐसा कौन सा देश है जहां मच्छर नहीं पाए जाते?
General Knowledge Quiz: आज हम आपको जनरल नॉलेज के कुछ ऐसे ही सवाल और उनके जवाब बताने जा रहे हैं जो आपके काम के हो सकते हैं.

Jun 16, 2023

GK Quiz in Hindi: बात जब पढ़ाई के बाद जनरल नॉलेज की आती है तो दिमाग में यही आता ही कि इसकी क्या जरूरत है. लेकिन असलियत में यह बड़े काम की चीज है. इससे किसी भी तरह के इंटरव्यू या फिर रिटिन एग्जाम के क्लियर करने में बहुत मदद मिलती है. क्योंकि इसमें नंबर कटने का ऑप्शन नहीं होता. सवाल सही होता है या फिर गलत होता है. बीच का कोई विकल्प नहीं होता है. आज हम आपको जनरल नॉलेज के कुछ ऐसे ही सवाल और उनके जवाब बताने जा रहे हैं जो आपके काम के हो सकते हैं.

