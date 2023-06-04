जब पहली फिल्म की शूटिंग के समय Salman Khan के सामने गिड़गिड़ाए करण जौहर, ये थी वजह
topStories1hindi1723279
Hindi Newsसिनेमा

जब पहली फिल्म की शूटिंग के समय Salman Khan के सामने गिड़गिड़ाए करण जौहर, ये थी वजह

Karan Johar Salman Khan Movies: फिल्म 'कुछ कुछ होता है' में अमन के किरदार की कास्टिंग होनी थी. सबसे पहले करण सलमान खान (Salman Khan) के पास गए, लेकिन सलमान ने इतनी ज्यादा फीस डिमांड की कि करण दूसरा हीरो ढूंढने लगे. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

जब पहली फिल्म की शूटिंग के समय Salman Khan के सामने गिड़गिड़ाए करण जौहर, ये थी वजह

Salman Khan Movies: करण जौहर (Karan Johar) ने दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le jayenge) फिल्म में आदित्य चोपड़ा को असिस्ट कर करियर की शुरुआत की, जिसके बाद शाहरुख खान के कहने पर इन्होंने खुद डायरेक्शन में हाथ आजमाया. जानिए करण की पहली फिल्म कुछ कुछ होता है का वो किस्सा, जब न्यूकमर करण को सलमान के सामने गिड़गिड़ाना पड़ा था...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह