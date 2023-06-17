सैफ की पहली पत्नी अमृता सिंह से कभी क्यों नहीं मिलीं Kareena Kapoor, खुद बताई थी ऐसी वजह
सैफ की पहली पत्नी अमृता सिंह से कभी क्यों नहीं मिलीं Kareena Kapoor, खुद बताई थी ऐसी वजह

Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan second marriage: जब शो के होस्ट करण जौहर ने करीना से अमृता सिंह के बारे में पूछा उन्होंने कहा कि वह उनसे कभी नहीं मिलीं लेकिन उनके मन में उनके लिए बेहद सम्मान है.

Kareena Kapoor Amrita Singh Bonding: करीना कपूर खान (Kareena Kapoor Khan) एक ऐसी अभिनेत्री हैं जो अपनी बेबाकी के चलते सुर्ख़ियों में रहती हैं. जब उनके निजी जीवन की बात होती है तो उन्होंने हमेशा अपने पति सैफ अली खान (Saif Ali Khan) के अतीत को बहुत ही सम्मान दिया है. उन्होंने कभी सैफ की एक्स वाइफ अमृता सिंह और उनके बच्चों सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और इब्राहिम अली खान (Ibrahim Ali Khan) से मनमुटाव नहीं किया. इसका सबूत तब मिला जब करीना ने पहली बार अमृता सिंह के बारे में बात की.

