सलमान खान से शाहरुख तक, इन स्टार्स के लकी साबित हुए ये नाम, चमक गई किस्मत
topStories1hindi1723252
Hindi Newsसिनेमा

सलमान खान से शाहरुख तक, इन स्टार्स के लकी साबित हुए ये नाम, चमक गई किस्मत

Bollywood Stars Lucky Name: आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के कुछ खास फिल्मी नाम जो उनके लिए लकी साबित हुए, इतने कि इन स्टार्स ने यही नाम फिर अपनी कई और फिल्मों में भी कंटीन्यू किए थे.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 05:30 AM IST

Trending Photos

सलमान खान से शाहरुख तक, इन स्टार्स के लकी साबित हुए ये नाम, चमक गई किस्मत

Bollywood Stars Lucky Name: आपने अक्सर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के बारे में सुना होगा कि वे एक खास नंबर प्लेट की गाड़ी में चलते हैं. फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले किसी खास जगह माथा टेकने जाते हैं. यह सब बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के बीच बहुत कॉमन है, स्टार्स ऐसा इसलिए भी करते हैं क्यूंकि उनका मानना होता है कि इससे उनकी ‘लक’ यानी किस्मत और चमकेगी.इसी क्रम में आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के कुछ खास फिल्मी नाम जो उनके लिए लकी साबित हुए, इतने कि इन स्टार्स ने यही नाम फिर अपनी कई और फिल्मों में भी कंटीन्यू किए थे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार