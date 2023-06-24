Asia University Rankings 2023: एशिया की टॉप 200 यूनिवर्सिटी की लिस्ट जारी, जानिए आपकी कौन से नंबर पर
Asia University Rankings 2023: एशिया की टॉप 200 यूनिवर्सिटी की लिस्ट जारी, जानिए आपकी कौन से नंबर पर

Top 18 Indian Universities: जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी (JNU) इस लिस्ट से बाहर हो गई है. पिछले साल जेएनयू 167वें स्थान पर थी.

Asia University Rankings 2023: एशिया की टॉप 200 यूनिवर्सिटी की लिस्ट जारी, जानिए आपकी कौन से नंबर पर

Asia Rankings 2023: जब हम अपने बच्चों की हायर स्टडीज के बारे में सोचते हैं या खुद की हायर स्टडीज के बारे में सोचते हैं तो चाहते हैं कि सबसे बेस्ट संस्थान से पढ़ाई करें. इसके लिए हम रिसर्च करते हैं कि देश दुनिया में कौन सी यूनिवर्सिटी-कॉलेज बेस्ट हैं. आज हम आपको एशिया यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिग 2023 के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. इसमें 200 संस्थान शामिल हैं.इस लिस्ट में भारत के 18 यूनिवर्सिटी भारत की हैं. एशिया यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिंग 2023 में कुल मिलाकर टॉप 50 में भारत की एक यूनिवर्सिटी, टॉप 100 में चार यूनिवर्सिटी और शीर्ष 200 में 18 यूनिवर्सिटी शामिल हैं.

