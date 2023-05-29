Best Colleges In India: Merchant Navy में बनाना चाहते हैं करियर, तो जान लें इंडिया में कौन से हैं टॉप कॉलेज
topStories1hindi1715797
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Best Colleges In India: Merchant Navy में बनाना चाहते हैं करियर, तो जान लें इंडिया में कौन से हैं टॉप कॉलेज

Merchant Navy Best Colleges In India: मर्चेंट नेवी एक बहुत ही रोमांचक नौकरी है. अगर आप भी  यह ग्लैमरस जॉब करना चाहते हैं तो यहां जानिए कि इंडिया में इससे जुड़ें कोर्स के लिए टॉप कॉलेज कौन से हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Trending Photos

Best Colleges In India: Merchant Navy में बनाना चाहते हैं करियर, तो जान लें इंडिया में कौन से हैं टॉप कॉलेज

Merchant Navy Best Colleges In India: मर्चेंट नेवी में करियर की बहुत संभावनाएं होती हैं. मर्चेंट नेवी के कर्मचारी किसी भी देश के वैश्विक व्यापार में अहम भूमिका निभाते हैं. लोग मर्चेंट नेवी (Merchant Navy) को नौसेना (Navy) से जोड़ लेते हैं, तो बता दें कि इसका काम नेवी से अलग है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!