IIM Success Story: चौकीदारी करने वाले रंजीत रामचंद्रन कड़ी मेहनत की बदौलत बने IIM में प्रोफेसर
IIM Success Story: चौकीदारी करने वाले रंजीत रामचंद्रन कड़ी मेहनत की बदौलत बने IIM में प्रोफेसर

IIM Success Story: रंजीत ने अपनी सफलता का श्रेय अपने गरीब माता-पिता को दिया हैं, जिन्होंने उन्हें उस लायक बनाया कि आज वह इस मुकाम तक पहुंच सके.

Jun 20, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

IIM Success Story: चौकीदारी करने वाले रंजीत रामचंद्रन कड़ी मेहनत की बदौलत बने IIM में प्रोफेसर

IIM Success Story: किसी ने सच कहा है कि सफल होने का कोई शॉर्टकट नहीं होता. दृढ़ संकल्प और कड़ी मेहनत ही सफलता का मार्ग तैयार कर सकती है. आज हम आपको ऐसे ही दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ कड़ी मेहनत करने वाले चौकीदार की कहानी सुनाएंगे, जिन्होंने आईआईएम रांची में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर का पद हासिल किया है. दरअसल, हम बात कर रहे हैं रंजीत रामचंद्रन की, जो केरल के कासरगोड जिले के पनाथुर में एक बीएसएनएल टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज में रात के समय चौकीदार के रूप में काम करते थे, लेकिन लगातार कड़ी मेहनत और दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ, वह आज IIM के एक प्रोफेसर हैं.

