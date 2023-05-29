JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card OUT: जेईई एडवांस 2023 का एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा डायरेक्ट डाउनलोड लिंक
JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card OUT: जेईई एडवांस 2023 का एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा डायरेक्ट डाउनलोड लिंक

JEE Advanced 2023 Eligibility Criteria: स्टूडेंट्स एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट jeeadv.ac.in पर जाएं.

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card OUT: जेईई एडवांस 2023 का एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा डायरेक्ट डाउनलोड लिंक

JEE Advanced 2023 Hall Ticket OUT: इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ गुवाहाटी (IIT- गुवाहाटी) ने आज 29 मई, 2023 को JEE एडवांस 2023 का एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिया है. जिन स्टूडेंट्स ने IIT में एडमिशन के लिए आवेदन किया है, वे JEE एडवांस्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट jeeadv.ac.in से एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड 4 जून दोपहर 2:30 बजे तक उपलब्ध रहेंगे.

