JEECUP 2023 Exam Date: जारी हुई यूपी पॉलिटेक्निक परीक्षा की तारीख, जानें कब आएगा Admit Card
JEECUP 2023 Exam Date: जारी हुई यूपी पॉलिटेक्निक परीक्षा की तारीख, जानें कब आएगा Admit Card

JEECUP 2023 Exam Date: पोस्ट डिप्लोमा इन इंडस्ट्री सेफ्टी के उम्मीदवारों के लिए किसी भी तरह की कोई लिखित परीक्षा आयोजित नहीं की जाएगी.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

JEECUP 2023 Exam Date: जारी हुई यूपी पॉलिटेक्निक परीक्षा की तारीख, जानें कब आएगा Admit Card

JEECUP 2023 Exam Date: उत्तर प्रेदश में होने वाली पॉलिटेक्निक परीक्षा 2023 की तारीखों का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. ज्वाइंट एंट्रेंस एग्जामिनेशन काउंसिल उत्तर प्रदेश (JEECUP) की तरफ से जारी की गई परीक्षा तारीखों के मुताबिक, यूपी पॉलिटेक्निक परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन 20 जुलाई से 5 अगस्त 2023 तक किया जाएगा. इसके अलावा बता दें कि जिन उम्मीदवारों ने इस परीक्षा के लिए एप्लिकेशन फॉर्म भरे हैं, वे 27 जून 2023 तक अपने एप्लिकेशन फॉर्म में सुधार कर सकते हैं. 

