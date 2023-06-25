Stock Trading में बनाए करियर, बनें खुद के मालिक, लाखों-करोडों में होगी इनकम
topStories1hindi1752921
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Stock Trading में बनाए करियर, बनें खुद के मालिक, लाखों-करोडों में होगी इनकम

Career in Stock Trading: जो लोग किसी और के लिए काम ना करके खुद के लिए काम करना चाहते हैं, उन लोगों के लिए स्टॉक ट्रेडिंग में करियर बनना सबसे फायदेमंद रहेगा.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Trending Photos

Stock Trading में बनाए करियर, बनें खुद के मालिक, लाखों-करोडों में होगी इनकम

Career in Stock Trading: आज के समय में ट्रेडिंग इंडस्ट्री की नॉलेज हर कोई लेना चाहता है. एक नौकरी पेशा इंसान भी आज सोचता है कि वो कैसे एक पैसिव इनकम जनरेट करे. इसके लिए दुनिया भर के लोग कहते हैं कि पैसिव इनकन जनरेट करने के लिए स्टॉक मार्केट से अच्छी जगह कोई हो ही नहीं सकती. इसके अलावा भारत में भी ट्रेडिंग इंडस्ट्री में काफी तेजी से ग्रोथ हुई है. इस सेक्टर में रोजगार के भी काफी ऑप्शन खुल गए हैं. इसलिए आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि आप कैसे स्टॉक ट्रेडिंग की फील्ड में एक बेहतरीन करियर बना सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
ITR
पहली बार भर रहे हैं ITR तो इसका रखना होगा ध्यान, गड़बड़ हुई तो पछताना पड़ेगा
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?