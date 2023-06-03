मिसाइल सिटी कैसे बन गया बालासोर, यहां सम्राट अशोक ने भी किया था शासन
मिसाइल सिटी कैसे बन गया बालासोर, यहां सम्राट अशोक ने भी किया था शासन

Balasore: आधुनिक बालासोर का हिस्सा पश्चिम बंगाल का हिस्सा था लेकिन अक्टूबर 1828 में बालासोर जिले का गठन किया गया और यह ओडिशा का एक स्वतंत्र हिस्सा बन गया.

मिसाइल सिटी कैसे बन गया बालासोर, यहां सम्राट अशोक ने भी किया था शासन

Balasore: ओडिशा का बालासोर जिला एक तटीय जिला है, जो राज्य के सबसे उत्तरी भाग में स्थित है. हाल ही में यहां एक ट्रेन हादसा हुआ है, जहां तीन ट्रेनें आपस में टकरा गई और इस कारण कई यात्री इस हादसे का शिकार हो गए. हालांकि, अगर बालासोर जिले के बारे में बात कि जाए, तो ऐसा माना जाता है कि यह कलिंग का एक हिस्सा था जो बाद में तोशल या उत्कल का क्षेत्र बन गया. बता दें कि पहले आधुनिक बालासोर का हिस्सा पश्चिम बंगाल का हिस्सा था लेकिन अक्टूबर 1828 में बालासोर जिले का गठन किया गया और यह ओडिशा का एक स्वतंत्र हिस्सा बन गया.

