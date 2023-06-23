SSC CGL Tier I 2023 Exam: एसएससी ने जारी किया एप्लिकेशन स्टेटस, रिजेक्ट तो नहीं हो गया आपका फॉर्म!
SSC CGL Tier I 2023 Exam: एसएससी ने जारी किया एप्लिकेशन स्टेटस, रिजेक्ट तो नहीं हो गया आपका फॉर्म!

SSC CGL Exam: टियर I परीक्षा में कुल 200 नंबर होते हैं, और उम्मीदवारों को अपेक्षित कट-ऑफ से ऊपर नंबर प्राप्त करने का टारगेट रखना चाहिए, जो 150 और 160 के बीच रहने का अनुमान है.

Jun 23, 2023

SSC CGL Tier I 2023 Exam: एसएससी ने जारी किया एप्लिकेशन स्टेटस, रिजेक्ट तो नहीं हो गया आपका फॉर्म!

SSC CGL Tier I 2023: कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) ने एसएससी सीजीएल टियर I 2023 परीक्षा के लिए एप्लिकेशन स्टेटस जारी कर दिया है, जो भर्ती प्रक्रिया में अगले फेज का संकेत देती है. उम्मीदवार बेसब्री से एडमिट कार्ड जारी होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, जिसके जल्द ही उपलब्ध होने की उम्मीद है. SSC CGL टियर I परीक्षा 14 जुलाई से 27 जुलाई, 2023 तक होने वाली है.

