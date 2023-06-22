Quiz: बताएं आखिर किस देश में महिलाओं के लिए कोई भी मैच देखना बैन है?
topStories1hindi1748350
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Quiz: बताएं आखिर किस देश में महिलाओं के लिए कोई भी मैच देखना बैन है?

General Knowledge Quiz: आज हम आपके लिए एक ऐसी क्विज लेकर आए हैं, जिसके सवाल और जवाब दोनों ही अतरंगी है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Trending Photos

Quiz: बताएं आखिर किस देश में महिलाओं के लिए कोई भी मैच देखना बैन है?

General Knowledge Quiz: जैसा कि हम सभी जानते हैं कि आज के समय में किसी भी परीक्षा को पास करने के लिए जनलर नॉलेज (General Knowledge) और करेंट अफेयर्स (Current Affairs) की बेहद जरूरत होती है. इनसे जुड़े कई सवाल एसएससी, बैंकिग, रेलवे व अन्य कॉम्पिटेटिव एग्जाम की परीक्षाओं के दौरान पूछे जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे सवाल लेकर आए हैं, जिनके बारे में शायद आपने पहले कभी ना सुना हो. आपसे अनुरोध है कि आप नीचे दिए गए सवालों को अच्छे से पढ़कर उसका जवाब दें. हालांकि, हमने सभी सवालों के जवाब नीचे दिए हुए हैं, आप उन्हें कहीं नोट करके रख सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Tamannaah Bhatia
'जी करदा' में बोल्ड सीन्स देने पर तमन्ना भाटिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-ऐसा कर
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!