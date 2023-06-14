Quiz: आखिर कौन सा है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा फल, जिसके एक पीस की कीमत है 3.28 लाख रुपये?
topStories1hindi1737461
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Quiz: आखिर कौन सा है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा फल, जिसके एक पीस की कीमत है 3.28 लाख रुपये?

General Knowledge Quiz: आज हम आपके लिए एक ऐसी क्विज लेकर आए हैं, जिसके सवाल और जवाब दोनों ही अतरंगी है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

Quiz: आखिर कौन सा है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा फल, जिसके एक पीस की कीमत है 3.28 लाख रुपये?

General Knowledge Quiz: जैसा कि हम सभी जानते हैं कि आज के समय में किसी भी परीक्षा को पास करने के लिए जनलर नॉलेज (General Knowledge) और करेंट अफेयर्स (Current Affairs) की बेहद जरूरत होती है. इनसे जुड़े कई सवाल एसएससी, बैंकिग, रेलवे व अन्य कॉम्पिटेटिव एग्जाम की परीक्षाओं के दौरान पूछे जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे सवाल लेकर आए हैं, जिनके बारे में शायद आपने पहले कभी ना सुना हो. आपसे अनुरोध है कि आप नीचे दिए गए सवालों को अच्छे से पढ़कर उसका जवाब दें. हालांकि, हमने सभी सवालों के जवाब नीचे दिए हुए हैं, आप उन्हें कहीं नोट करके रख सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज