Quiz: वो कौन है, जो सुबह 4 पैरों पर, दोपहर में 2 पैरों पर और शाम में 3 पैरों पर चलता है?
topStories1hindi1728224
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Quiz: वो कौन है, जो सुबह 4 पैरों पर, दोपहर में 2 पैरों पर और शाम में 3 पैरों पर चलता है?

General Knowledge Quiz: आज हम आपके लिए एक ऐसी क्विज लेकर आए हैं, जिसके सवाल और जवाब दोनों ही अतरंगी है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Trending Photos

Quiz: वो कौन है, जो सुबह 4 पैरों पर, दोपहर में 2 पैरों पर और शाम में 3 पैरों पर चलता है?

General Knowledge Quiz: जैसा कि हम सभी जानते हैं कि आज के समय में किसी भी परीक्षा को पास करने के लिए जनलर नॉलेज (General Knowledge) और करेंट अफेयर्स (Current Affairs) की बेहद जरूरत होती है. इनसे जुड़े कई सवाल एसएससी, बैंकिग, रेलवे व अन्य कॉम्पिटेटिव एग्जाम की परीक्षाओं के दौरान पूछे जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे सवाल लेकर आए हैं, जिनके बारे में शायद आपने पहले कभी ना सुना हो. आपसे अनुरोध है कि आप नीचे दिए गए सवालों को अच्छे से पढ़कर उसका जवाब दें. हालांकि, हमने सभी सवालों के जवाब नीचे दिए हुए हैं, आप उन्हें कहीं नोट करके रख सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Sara Ali Khan
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 4: चौथे दिन ये रहा सारा-विक्की की फिल्म का हाल
Toilet Seat
दुर्लभ बीमारी! टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठते ही महिला के घुटने की हड्डी टूटी, क्या है वजह?