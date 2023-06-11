UGC NET Admit Card: यूजीसी नेट के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक
UGC NET Admit Card: यूजीसी नेट के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

UGC NET का एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ugcnet.nta.nic.in  पर जाएं.

Jun 11, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

UGC NET Admit Card: यूजीसी नेट के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी, एनटीए ने UGC NET 2023 के फेज I के लिए यूजीसी नेट एडमिट कार्ड 2023 जारी कर दिया है. उम्मीदवार जो परीक्षा के लिए उपस्थित होंगे, वे यूजीसी नेट की आधिकारिक साइट ugcnet.nta.nic.in के माध्यम से एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. 

