एक और भोजपुरी स्टार ने थामा BJP का दामन, बोलीं- जीवन का मकसद पूरा हो गया

*"What is the meaning of LIFE?"* *"LIFE itself has no meaning, it's an opportunity to create a Meaning...!"* *"Be honest when in trouble and be simple when in wealth.* *Be polite when in authority and be silent when in anger"* Good Morning dosto

