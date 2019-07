पवन सिंह के 'लॉलीपॉप लागेलू' पर ऋतिक रोशन ने किया जबरदस्त डांस, देखें VIDEO

Even in our worst state of despair , we must have the courage, strength and wisdom to stand up strong and change our attitude towards life situations and events . . Stand up and dance if u have to ! . . U control. don’t let the environment control you . . . A very different side of super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time. . . #super30 #keepcreating #keepgrowing #wearetheworld #studentsforever

