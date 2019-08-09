विक्की कौशल और आयुष्मान खुराना को मिला नेशनल अवॉर्ड, हुई बॉलीवुड से बधाईयों की बौछार

नई दिल्ली: बीते साल रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'अंधाधुन' और इस साल रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' दोनों ही फिल्मों ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तो जोरदार धमाका किया ही साथ ही लोगों के जहन में अपनी पहचान भी छोड़ दी. दोनों ही फिल्मों ने इसके स्टार्स को सुपरस्टार के दर्जे तक पहुंचाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी. अब 'अंधाधुन' स्टार आयुष्मान खुराना, और 'उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' के स्टार विक्की कौशल को नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड में बेस्ट एक्टर के रूप में चुना गया है.
इस खबर के आने के बाद से ही पूरे बी टाउन में इन दोनों स्टार के नाम का डंका बज गया है. वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर इन दोनों स्टार्स के लिए बधाईयों की बौछार हो रही है. भूमि पेडनेकर से लेकर करण जोहर तक ने बिना देर किए इन स्टार्स के लिए अपने दिल से दुआएं दी हैं. देखिए किसने क्या कहा...
Congratulations @vickykaushal09...more power to you #nationalawards #URI
— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) August 9, 2019
So so so well deserved @ayushmannk.Just seeing your name for best actor gave me such happiness and it’s a double whammy with #Andhadhun winning best film.Just major love and so proud #nationalawards
— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) August 9, 2019
Congratulations @ayushmannk for winning the National award mere dost. Super duper proud #NationalAwards2019 #Andhadhun
— Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) August 9, 2019
Huge Badhai ho to the team of #BadhaiHo and the team of #URI ! What a win to @ayushmannk and @vickykaushal09 ! Well done @RSVPMovies @JungleePictures @RonnieScrewvala ! #pritishahani Congratulations @AdityaDharFilms and kudos to #SriRamRaghavan for his win #Andhadhun
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2019
Congratulations @vickykaushal09 & @ayushmannk on your #NationalAward and to the team of #Uri and #Andhadhun and to all the winners of National Awards 2019.
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 9, 2019
Undoubtedly The Best Hindi Film #Andhadhun and U deserved this @ayushmannk .. Congratulations Man For winning best actor award #nationalawards#BestActor pic.twitter.com/jxQ5cHyxEJ
— The_Crazy_Guy (@iam4ntr) August 9, 2019
बता दें कि शुक्रवार, 9 अगस्त को एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में 66वें नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड्स की घोषणा की गई. जिसमें साल 2018 से लेकर 2019 की शुरुआत में आई कई फीचर और गैर फीचर फिल्मों में अलग अलग कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड मिले.