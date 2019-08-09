close

Zee News
विक्की कौशल और आयुष्मान खुराना को मिला नेशनल अवॉर्ड, हुई बॉलीवुड से बधाईयों की बौछार

इस खबर के आने के बाद से ही पूरे बी टाउन में इन दोनों स्टार के नाम का डंका बज गया है. वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर इन दोनों स्टार्स के लिए बधाईयों की बौछार हो रही है...

नई दिल्ली: बीते साल रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'अंधाधुन' और इस साल रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' दोनों ही फिल्मों ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तो जोरदार धमाका किया ही साथ ही लोगों के जहन में अपनी पहचान भी छोड़ दी. दोनों ही फिल्मों ने इसके स्टार्स को सुपरस्टार के दर्जे तक पहुंचाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी. अब 'अंधाधुन' स्टार आयुष्मान खुराना, और 'उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' के स्टार विक्की कौशल को नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड में बेस्ट एक्टर के रूप में चुना गया है. 

इस खबर के आने के बाद से ही पूरे बी टाउन में इन दोनों स्टार के नाम का डंका बज गया है. वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर इन दोनों स्टार्स के लिए बधाईयों की बौछार हो रही है. भूमि पेडनेकर से लेकर करण जोहर तक ने बिना देर किए इन स्टार्स के लिए अपने दिल से दुआएं दी हैं. देखिए किसने क्या कहा...

बता दें कि शुक्रवार, 9 अगस्त को एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में 66वें नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड्स की घोषणा की गई. जिसमें साल 2018 से लेकर 2019 की शुरुआत में आई कई फीचर और गैर फीचर फिल्मों में अलग अलग कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड मिले. 

Tags:
आयुष्मान खुरानाAyushmann KhurranaVicky kaushalविक्की कौशल66th national awards
