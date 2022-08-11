Laal Singh Chaddha Review: 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' देखने का कर रहे हैं प्लान, तो जरा पहले देख लें कि 'क्या बोल रही पब्लिक'

Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter Review: आमिर खान की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' आखिरकार रिलीज हो ही गई. इस फिल्म के लिए आमिर खान (Aamir Khan Movie) ने खूब मेहनत की थी. लेकिन अब क्योंकि फिल्म रिलीज हो चुकी है तो एक्टर के फैंस भर-भरके उनकी मूवी देखने जा रहे हैं और बाहर सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. तो अगर आप आमिर खान की इस फिल्म को देखने का मन बना रहे हैं तो इससे पहले जरा जनता की राय जान लें और उसके बाद ही फिल्म देखने का फैसला लें. डायरेक्टर अद्वैत चंदन की यह फिल्म साल 1994 में आई हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'फॉरेस्ट गंप' का हिंदी रीमेक है. इस हॉलीवुज फिल्म को ऑस्कर अवार्ड मिल चुका है.

ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुई फिल्म

'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रही है. फिल्म का का प्रीमियर और सुबह का शो देखने वाले लोगों ने ट्विटर पर अपने रिव्यूज देना शुरू कर दिए हैं. पिछले कुछ दिनों से #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha ट्रेंड करने के बाद भी कुछ दर्शकों फिल्म में आमिर खान की एक्टिंग काफी पसंद आई है, वहीं करीना से उम्मीद रखने वालों को एक्ट्रेस कम खुश कर पाई हैं. लेकिन कुछ लोगों को ये फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आई.

Simple lovely and beautiful Lal Singh chadha was. Just left me speechless #LaalSinghChaddhaReview pic.twitter.com/Y0CMxlE7K0 — Sonu Basu (@SonuBasu49) August 11, 2022

Brought the essence of Indian cinema back!! Laal singh Chadha is a masterpiece. Hats off #LaalSinghChaddhaReview pic.twitter.com/CHrnHZvdZl — Nitin_Reddy (@Nitinreddy2003) August 11, 2022

Totally flop 1st half and

2nd half worst#LaalSinghChaddhaReview

That's why people #Bycott_Lalsingh_chadda

And IMDb rating proof is big disaster any bollywood movie. pic.twitter.com/hqeJh6bKX8 — Adv Gautam kumar yadav (@askgautamkumar) August 11, 2022

Exclusive Honest Man #BobbyBhai Review :- Interval tak Jheli Film Mene . Worst Film Ever made Bus 3log The Theater me . Ambulance Rakhna Chahiye Theater k Bahar Itne Ghatiya Film hai ye . #LaalSinghChaddhaReview #AamirKhan

1/3 pic.twitter.com/BxTOpb9FbG — Atul ingh hanu (@Mafiya_Shanu1) August 11, 2022

After Morning Shows now Afternoon Shows of #LaalSinghChaddha also started cancelled Congratulations all Hindus for successfully destroyed another hindu Hater's Film#LaalSinghChaddhaReview #BoycottLalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/SPUkenUHsb — Mahesh Zurange (@zurange_mahesh) August 11, 2022

ये ख़बर आपने पढ़ी देश की नंबर 1 हिंदी वेबसाइट Zeenews.com/Hindi पर