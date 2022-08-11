Laal Singh Chaddha Review: 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' देखने का कर रहे हैं प्लान, तो जरा पहले देख लें कि 'क्या बोल रही पब्लिक'
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Laal Singh Chaddha Review: 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' देखने का कर रहे हैं प्लान, तो जरा पहले देख लें कि 'क्या बोल रही पब्लिक'

Laal Singh Chaddha Review: बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट कहे जाने वाले आमिर खान (Aamir Khan Movie) की फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' आज रिलीज हो चुकी है. इस फिल्म को लेकर जनता क्या बोल रही है, जरा आप जान लें.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

Laal Singh Chaddha Review: 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' देखने का कर रहे हैं प्लान, तो जरा पहले देख लें कि 'क्या बोल रही पब्लिक'

Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter Review: आमिर खान की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' आखिरकार रिलीज हो ही गई. इस फिल्म के लिए आमिर खान (Aamir Khan Movie) ने खूब मेहनत की थी. लेकिन अब क्योंकि फिल्म रिलीज हो चुकी है तो एक्टर के फैंस भर-भरके उनकी मूवी देखने जा रहे हैं और बाहर सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. तो अगर आप आमिर खान की इस फिल्म को देखने का मन बना रहे हैं तो इससे पहले जरा जनता की राय जान लें और उसके बाद ही फिल्म देखने का फैसला लें. डायरेक्टर अद्वैत चंदन की यह फिल्म साल 1994 में आई  हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'फॉरेस्ट गंप' का हिंदी रीमेक है. इस हॉलीवुज फिल्म को ऑस्कर अवार्ड मिल चुका है. 

ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुई फिल्म

'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रही है. फिल्म का का प्रीमियर और सुबह का शो देखने वाले लोगों ने ट्विटर पर अपने रिव्यूज देना शुरू कर दिए हैं. पिछले कुछ दिनों से #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha ट्रेंड करने के बाद भी कुछ दर्शकों फिल्म में आमिर खान की एक्टिंग काफी पसंद आई है, वहीं करीना से उम्मीद रखने वालों को एक्ट्रेस कम खुश कर पाई हैं. लेकिन कुछ लोगों को ये फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आई.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ये ख़बर आपने पढ़ी देश की नंबर 1 हिंदी वेबसाइट Zeenews.com/Hindi  पर

ज़रूर पढ़ें

लाइव टीवी



Laal Singh Chaddhaaamir khanKareena Kapoor

Trending news

budhwar ke upay
बुधवार के दिन कर लें ये 7 उपाय, मिलेगा अपार धन और बढ़ेगा बिजनेस; सपने होंगे साकार
LIve updates
LIVE: पेलोसी ने ताइवान की सरजमीं पर रखा कदम, एयरस्पेस की ओर बढ़े चीनी फाइटर जेट
Punjab
Live:लाहौल स्पीति में नदी में गिरी कार, चंडीगढ़ मनाली नेशनल हाईवे पर भूस्खलन
Punjab
LIVE पंजाब हिमाचल समाचार 5 August: कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में शुक्रवार को देश ने जीते दो गोल्ड मेडल
himachal update
LIVE पंजाब हिमाचल समाचार 4 August:कालका-शिमला रेलवे ट्रैक पर भूस्खलन, नहीं रहे भाजपा नेता प्रवीण शर्मा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
LIve updates
LIVE: श्रीनगर में पुलिस टीम पर आतंकियों ने की फायरिंग, TRF ने ली हमले की जिम्मेदारी
MP-CG LIVE
MP-CG LIVE: बजरंग पूनिया ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल, कुश्ती में भारत को मिला पहला सोना, पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई
himachal update
LIVE: हिमाचल में सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने पर दिया जा रहा है ज्यादा ध्यान...किसान पीठ पर सब्जियां उठाने को मजबूर
Rahul Gandhi & Priyanak Gandhi Vadra
Delhi NCR Haryana Live Update: CWG2022 :हरियाणा के दीपक पूनिया ने पाकिस्तान के इनाम को पटखनी देकर जीता गोल्ड
MP-CG LIVE 6 August
MP-CG LIVE: Commonwealth Games 2022 में पहलवान रवि दहिया ने जीता सोना, भारत को मिला 10वां गोल्ड मेडल