शाहरुख खान के इस फिल्म में अभिषेक बच्चन बनने जा रहे हैं लीड एक्टर

#BobBiswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @bachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. @redchilliesent @gaurikhan #sujoyghosh @_gauravverma

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:50pm PST