'प्यार का पंचनामा' फेम दिव्येंदु बोले, 'बॉलीवुड में मेहनत से ज्यादा चलती है...'

Woh Gali kya jo Badnaam na ho! Teaser hai.. dekh lo..!! A Gali, full of judgements is set to experience an unusual drama wrapped in humour! Welcome to #BadnaamGali premiering 10th May , only on @ZEE5Premium @patralekhaa #FincaaFilms

A post shared by Divyendu V Sharmaa (@divyenndu) on Apr 30, 2019 at 5:50am PDT