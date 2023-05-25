Controversy: अदा शर्मा का फोन नंबर हुआ लीक, द केरल स्टोरी को लेकर मिल रही गालियां और धमकी
The Kerala Story: द केरल स्टोरी रिलीज के पहले से विवादों में हैं. इसमें संदेह नहीं कि बॉक्स ऑफिस पर यह साल की दूसरी सबसे सफल फिल्म बन चुकी है. बीस दिनों में फिल्म का कलेक्शन 200 करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार कर चुका है. मगर अब फिल्म की लीड एक्ट्रेस शर्मा का प्राइवेट फोन नंबर सोशल मीडिया में लीक हो गया है...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Adah Sharma: इन दिनों द केरल स्टोरी के लिए सुर्खियां बटोर रहीं अदा शर्मा के सामने एक नई मुश्किल खड़ी हो गई है. एक इंस्टाग्राम यूजर ने उनके कॉन्टैक्ट डिटेल्स, मोबाइल नंबर को ऑनलाइन लीक कर दिया है. इसके बाद कई लोग इस एक्ट्रेस को फिल्म में काम करने और इसके प्रमोशन के लिए गालियां और धमकियां दे रहे हैं. द केरल स्टोरी इसी महीने रिलीज हुई है और कई लोग फिल्म के विरोध में खड़े हैं. लेकिन विरोध के बावजूद बॉक्स ऑफिस पर यह 200 करोड़ रुपये कलेक्शन का आंकड़ा पार कर चुकी है. कुछ राज्यों में इसका विरोध हो रहा है. इसे बैन का भी सामना करना पड़ा.

