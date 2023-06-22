Adipurush Ticket Price: डोलती दिखी नैया तो घटा दिए टिकट के दाम, दो दिन सिर्फ इतने रूपए में देख सकते हैं आदिपुरुष
Adipurush Ticket Price: डोलती दिखी नैया तो घटा दिए टिकट के दाम, दो दिन सिर्फ इतने रूपए में देख सकते हैं आदिपुरुष

Adipurush Ticket Special Offer: आदिपुरुष में जिन डायलॉग को लेकर आपत्ति जताई गई थी उन्हें बदल दिया गया है. वहीं अब दो दिन फिल्म की टिकट के दाम भी कम कर दिए गए हैं ताकि दर्शकों को थियेटर तक खींचा जा सके.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Adipurush Ticket Price: डोलती दिखी नैया तो घटा दिए टिकट के दाम, दो दिन सिर्फ इतने रूपए में देख सकते हैं आदिपुरुष

Adipurush Movie: आदिपुरुष रिलीज हुई और जमकर इसे लेकर बवाल भी देखने को मिला और अब जब नैया पूरी तरह डोलती दिखी है तो मेकर्स ने एक और तुरुप का इक्का फेंक दिया है. दर्शकों को लुभाने के लिए फिल्म की टिकट पर स्पेशल ऑफर दिया गया है जो 22 और 23 जून को लागू रहेगा. जिसके मुताबिक आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) की टिकट 150 रूपए में मिलेगी वो भी 3D में.

