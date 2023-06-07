टीवी का बड़ा चेहरा बना Adipurush का हनुमान, दिलचस्प है रोल मिलने की कहानी
टीवी का बड़ा चेहरा बना Adipurush का हनुमान, दिलचस्प है रोल मिलने की कहानी

Adipurush Hanuman: आदिपुरुष में हनुमान का किरदार निभाकर देवदत्त गजानन काफी चर्चा में आ गए हैं. भले ही आप इन्हें नाम से ना जानते हों लेकिन ये छोटे पर्दे का बड़ा चेहरा हैं.

Jun 07, 2023

टीवी का बड़ा चेहरा बना Adipurush का हनुमान, दिलचस्प है रोल मिलने की कहानी

Adipurush Cast: ओम राउत द्वारा निर्देशित आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) का हर किरदार इन दिनों खूब चर्चा में है. राम के रोल में प्रभास (Prabhas), माता सीता के रोल में कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon), रावण का किरदार सैफ अली खान (Saif Ali Khan) निभाकर सुर्खियों में आ गए हैं लेकिन इस बीच हनुमान (Hanuman) का किरदार सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में है. हो भी क्यों ना..उनके लिए तो थियेटर में भी एक सीट को रिजर्व कर दिया गया है. ऐसे में हर कोई जानना चाहता है कि आखिर आदिपुरुष में हनुमान का किरदार किसने निभाया है. वो कोई और नहीं बल्कि अभिनेता देवदत्त गजानन हैं. 

