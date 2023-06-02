Adipurush Pre Release Event: 'आदिपुरुष' प्रमोशन में मेकर्स पानी की तरह बहाएंगे पैसा, हिट कराने के लिए अपनाया ये खास मास्टर प्लान!
Adipurush Pre Release Event: 'आदिपुरुष' प्रमोशन में मेकर्स पानी की तरह बहाएंगे पैसा, हिट कराने के लिए अपनाया ये खास मास्टर प्लान!

Adipurush को लेकर फैंस काफी ज्यादा एक्साइटेड है. इस फिल्म की रिलीज में महज 15 दिन बचे हैं. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो मेकर्स ने फिल्म को हिट कराने के लिए खास प्लानिंग की है और उस पर मोटी रकम भी खर्च करने वाले हैं. 

Adipurush Pre Release Event: 600 करोड़ में बनी प्रभास और कृति सेनन की फिल्म 'आदिपुरुष' (Adipurush) को लेकर फैंस काफी ज्यादा एक्साइटेड है. इस फिल्म की रिलीज में महज 15 दिन बचे हैं. ऐसे में मेकर्स फिल्म को हिट कराने के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहते.मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो मेकर्स ने फिल्म को हिट कराने के लिए खास प्लानिंग की है और उस पर मोटी रकम भी खर्च करने वाले हैं. 

