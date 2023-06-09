Adipurush Song: रिलीज से पहले दिखी आदिपुरुष में बड़ी गलती, चूड़ी और चूड़ामणि में फर्क नहीं कर पाए मेकर...
Adipurush Song: रिलीज से पहले दिखी आदिपुरुष में बड़ी गलती, चूड़ी और चूड़ामणि में फर्क नहीं कर पाए मेकर...

Ram Siya Ram: आदिपुरुष की रिलीज डेट नजदीक आती जा रही है. फिल्म का प्रमोशन भी जोरों से शुरू हो गया है. लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि मेकर्स की मुश्किलें खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रही. राम-हनुमान और रावण के लुक पर तो खूब बात हो चुकी है, अब एक ऐसी गलती सामने आई है, जिसने लोगों को हैरान कर दिया है...

 

Adipurush Trailer: पौराणिक कथाओं में क्या तथ्य बदले जा सकते हैंॽ आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) के मेकर रामायण को मॉडर्न जमाने के हिसाब से दिखाने के चक्कर में टीजर रिलीज के साथ ही विवादों में घिर गए थे. मूंछ में भगवान राम और हनुमानजी की दाढ़ी से लेकर रावण के इस्लामी आक्रांताओं जैसे लुक पर पहले ही लोगों ने नापसंदगी जाहिर कर दी थी. अब लोगों ने फिल्म के भजननुमा गीत राम सिया राम में एक और गलती ढूंढ ली है. जिसने फिल्म की मेकिंग के लिए किए गए रिसर्च पर सवाल खड़े करने शुरू कर दिए हैं. रामायण (Ramayana) हिंदुओं के सबसे प्रमुख ग्रंथों में है और इसमें दर्ज तथ्यों में बदलाव पर सवाल होना स्वभाविक है.

