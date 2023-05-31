Adipurush रिलीज से पहली ही बनी 400 करोड़ी! Prabhas-Kriti Sanon की फिल्म ने ऐसे कमाए पैसे
Adipurush रिलीज से पहली ही बनी 400 करोड़ी! Prabhas-Kriti Sanon की फिल्म ने ऐसे कमाए पैसे

Adipurush Movie Collection: रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, आदिपुरुष ने रिलीज से पहले ही 420 करोड़ रुपए कमा लिए हैं. प्रभास और कृति सेनन की फिल्म ने थिएटर राइट्स और ओटीटी राइट्स बेचकर यह कमाई की है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Adipurush रिलीज से पहली ही बनी 400 करोड़ी! Prabhas-Kriti Sanon की फिल्म ने ऐसे कमाए पैसे

Adipurush Prabhas-Kriti Sanon: सुपरस्टार प्रभास (Prabhas) और कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) की नई फिल्म आदिपुरुष एक लंबे समय से सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बनी हुई है. विवाद, ट्रेलर और नए गानों की रिलीज के बाद फिल्म अब कमाई के मामले को लेकर लाइमलाइट में छाई हुई है. हाल ही में आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) की कमाई से जुड़ी एक रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जिसके अनुसार फिल्म ने रिलीज से पहले ही 400 करोड़ के क्लब में एंट्री कर ली है. जी हां...फिल्म ने रिलीज से पहले ही 420 करोड़ की कमाई कर डाली है. आइए, यहां जानते हैं आखिर कैसे प्रभास और कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon Movie) की फिल्म ने रिलीज से पहले इतनी मोटी रकम कमा ली है. 

