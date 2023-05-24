Kangana Ranaut Reached Kedarnath: अक्षय कुमार के बाद कंगना रनौत पहुंचीं केदारनाथ, लगाए हर हर महादेव के जयकारे: VIDEO
Akshay Kumar के बाद बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) भोलेनाथ के दर्शन करने केदारनाथ पहुंचीं. कंगना रनौत ने केदारनाथ (Kedarnath) से सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है.

May 24, 2023

Kangana Ranaut Reached Kedarnath: अक्षय कुमार के बाद बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) भोलेनाथ के दर्शन करने केदारनाथ पहुंचीं. कंगना रनौत ने केदारनाथ (Kedarnath) से सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस भोलेनाथ के जयकारे लगाते नजर आईं. साथ ही एक्ट्रेस ने हेली कॉप्टर से पहुंचने से लेकर मंदिर के बाहर का वीडियो भी शेयर किया है. कंगना रनौत का भक्ति में सराबोर ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

