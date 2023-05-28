Aksahy Kumar Next: सेक्स एजुकेशन पर है अक्षय की अगली फिल्म; न करें ओटीटी पर इंतजार, ऐसे रहें तैयार
topStories1hindi1715168
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Aksahy Kumar Next: सेक्स एजुकेशन पर है अक्षय की अगली फिल्म; न करें ओटीटी पर इंतजार, ऐसे रहें तैयार

O My God 2: ओ माई गॉड की फ्रेंचाइजी फिल्म का दूसरा पार्ट फाइनल होने वाला है. फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार भगवान शिव के रोल में नजर आएंगे और एक बच्चे की जिज्ञासाओं को सुलझाएंगे. चर्चा थी कि अक्षय की कुछ पिछली फ्लॉप फिल्मों के कारण यह डायरेक्ट ओटीटी पर आएगी. मगर निर्माताओं के इरादे कुछ और हैं...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Aksahy Kumar Next: सेक्स एजुकेशन पर है अक्षय की अगली फिल्म; न करें ओटीटी पर इंतजार, ऐसे रहें तैयार

Sex Education: बीते दो-ढाई साल से अक्षय कुमार की फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस (Box Office) पर लगातार पिट रही हैं. समीक्षक कह रहे हैं कि साल में चार-पांच फिल्में करके वह ओवर-एक्सपोज हो चुके हैं. ऐसे में क्या अब उनकी फिल्में थियेटर के बजाय सीधे ओटीटी पर रिलीज होंगीॽ हाल में ऐसा हुआ भी है, लेकिन सूत्रों की मानें तो अब अक्षय नए सिरे से खुद को जमाने की रणनीति बना रहे हैं और उनकी अगली फिल्म थियेटरों में ही आएगी. डायरेक्ट ओटीटी (Direct OTT Release) पर नहीं. बताया जा रहा है कि अक्षय की अगली फिल्म होगी, ओ माई गॉड 2. जिसमें वह भगवान शंकर (Lord Shankar) के रोल में नजर आएंगे और कहानी मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन (Ujjain) में बताई जाएगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Imran Khan
इमरान खान की पार्टी से नेताओं का शुरू हुआ पलायन, मरियम नवाज बोलीं - 'गेम ओवर'
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
ramayan
Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों!
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग, मेकर्स से हो गई ऐसी गलती शो के बायकॉट की उठी मांग