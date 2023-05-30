Akshay Kumar Bag Price: काफी महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, लेने में खर्च हो जाएगी एक महीने की पूरी सैलरी
Akshay Kumar Bag Price: काफी महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, लेने में खर्च हो जाएगी एक महीने की पूरी सैलरी

Akshay Kumar हाल ही में मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुए इस दौरान लोगों की नजरें एक्टर के एलईडी वाले बैग पर पड़ी. इस बैग को अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) पीठ पर टांगे हुए थे. जिसकी कीमत चर्चा में है.

Akshay Kumar Bag Price: काफी महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, लेने में खर्च हो जाएगी एक महीने की पूरी सैलरी

Akshay Kumar Bag Price: बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी कुमार हाल ही में मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुए. इस दौरान लोगों की नजरें एक्टर के एलईडी वाले बैग पर पड़ी. इस बैग को अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) पीठ पर टांगे हुए थे. इस बैग पर डिस्प्ले होती आंखों की वजह से ये बैग लोगों को अट्रैक्ट कर रहा है. अक्षय कुमार का ये बैग वाला वीडियो जैसे ही वायरल हुआ तो इस बैग की कीमत भी चर्चा में आ गई. 

