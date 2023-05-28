Akshay Kumar: माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम, माथा टेक लिया आर्शीवाद!
topStories1hindi1714685
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Akshay Kumar: माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम, माथा टेक लिया आर्शीवाद!

Akshay Kumar Badrinath: बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी कुमार यानी अक्षय कुमार केदारनाथ के बाद अब बद्रीनाथ और जागेश्वर धाम के दर्शन करने पहुंच गए हैं. एक्टर ने आज उत्तराखंड के बद्रीनाथ धाम मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar: माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम, माथा टेक लिया आर्शीवाद!

Akshay Kumar Chaar Dham Yatra: बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) केदारनाथ दर्शन करने के बाद आज बद्रीविशाल के धाम यानी बद्रीनाथ धाम पहुंच गए हैं. एक्टर अक्षय कुमार ने माथे पर तिलक, गले में माला पहन पहले जागेश्वर धाम और फिर बद्रीनाथ धाम के दर्शन करने पहुंचे. अक्षय कुमार की उत्तराखंड चार धाम यात्रा की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही हैं. केदारनाथ में भारी सिक्योरिटी के साथ पहुंचने के बाद अब एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar Jageshwar Dham) जागेश्वर धाम में भी खूब सारी सिक्योरिटी के बीच घिरे नजर आए हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Imran Khan
इमरान खान की पार्टी से नेताओं का शुरू हुआ पलायन, मरियम नवाज बोलीं - 'गेम ओवर'
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Vajrasana
खाना खाकर थोड़ी देर इस मुद्रा में बैठें...एसिडिटी और गैस की नहीं होगी प्रॉब्लम