Alia Bhatt: नो फोटो पॉलिसी के बाद भी दिखी राहा कपूर की झलक! बेटी के साथ कुछ ऐसे स्पॉट हुईं आलिया भट्ट
Alia Bhatt: नो फोटो पॉलिसी के बाद भी दिखी राहा कपूर की झलक! बेटी के साथ कुछ ऐसे स्पॉट हुईं आलिया भट्ट

Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor: एक बार फिर से एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट और उनकी बेटी राहा कपूर का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने लगा है. वीडियो में आलिया, बेटी राहा को सीने से चिपकाए नजर आ रही हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Alia Bhatt: नो फोटो पॉलिसी के बाद भी दिखी राहा कपूर की झलक! बेटी के साथ कुछ ऐसे स्पॉट हुईं आलिया भट्ट

Alia Bhatt Daughter Raha Kapoor Video: एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) ने बेटी राहा कपूर के लिए नो फोटो पॉलिसी रखी है. इस पॉलिसी के बावजूद एक बार फिर से एक्ट्रेस की वीडियो बेटी राहा कपूर (Raha Kapoor) के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है. आलिया भट्ट वीडियो में व्हाइट कलर की टीशर्ट और लूज ब्लू डेनिम्स पहने हुए बेटी राहा कपूर को बाहों में लिए, सीने से चिपकाए नजर आ रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt Daughter) और उनकी बेटी का यह लेटेस्ट वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर चारों तरफ वायरल हो रहा है. 

