Alia Bhatt को जेंडर इक्वैलिटी पर बोलना पड़ा भारी! ट्रोलर्स ने लगाई बुरी तरह क्लास
Alia Bhatt Troll: आलिया भट्ट का एक वीडियो इंटरनेट पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक्ट्रेस जेंडर इक्वैलिटी पर बात करती नजर आ रही हैं. इसी वीडियो को लेकर ट्रोलर्स आलिया भट्ट पर तरह-तरह के कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Alia Bhatt Viral Video: एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) अपनी प्रोफेशनल और पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर खूब सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बनी रहती हैं. लेकिन इस बार एक्ट्रेस अपनी एक स्पीच की वजह से लाइमलाइट में छाई हुई हैं. जी हां...आलिया भट्ट का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक्ट्रेस जेंडर इक्वैलिटी पर बात करते हुईं नजर आ रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस के जेंडर इक्वैलिटी स्पीच वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद वह इंटरनेट ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं. ट्रोलर्स आलिया (Alia Bhatt on Gender Equality) को लेकर खूब जमकर कमेंटबाजी कर रहे हैं. 

