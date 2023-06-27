Ameesha Patel Video: पहले मंदिर में बांटा खाना अब Gadar मचने से पहले सकीना जा पहुंचीं दरगाह
Ameesha Patel Latest news: अमीषा पटेल काफी समय के बाद फिल्म में नजर आने वाली हैं. उनकी गदर 2 रिलीज होने जा रही है लिहाजा उससे पहले वो मन्नत मांगने माहिम दरगाह पर स्पॉट हुईं.

Jun 27, 2023

Ameesha Patel at Mahim Dargah: बॉक्स ऑफिस पर जल्द ही गदर मचने वाला है क्योंकि सनी देओल फिर तारा सिंह बनकर लोगों को एंटरटेन करने रुपहले पर्दे पर आ रहे हैं. फिल्म गदर 2 (Gadar 2) रिलीज के लिए तैयार है लिहाजा सकीना यानि अमीषा पटेल भी जी जान से जुटी हैं फिल्म के प्रमोशन में और साथ ही साथ मांग रही हैं मन्नत फिल्म के सफल होने की. आज अमीषा पटेल (Ameesha Patel) को माहिम दरगाह पर स्पॉट किया गया जहां वो मन्नत की चादर चढ़ाने पहुंची थीं. 

