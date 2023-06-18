Gadar 2 की रिलीज से पहले फिर बोल्ड हुईं 'सकीना', शर्म-ओ-हया छोड़ पोस्ट कर डाली ऐसी फोटो!
Gadar 2 की रिलीज से पहले फिर बोल्ड हुईं 'सकीना', शर्म-ओ-हया छोड़ पोस्ट कर डाली ऐसी फोटो!

Ameesha Patel: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अमीषा पटेल ने एक बार फिर शर्म-ओ-हया का पर्दा उतार बिकिनी में नई फोटो शेयर कर डाली है. अमीषा की लेटेस्ट फोटो इंटरनेट पर खूब वायरल हो रही है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Gadar 2 की रिलीज से पहले फिर बोल्ड हुईं 'सकीना', शर्म-ओ-हया छोड़ पोस्ट कर डाली ऐसी फोटो!

Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel Photo: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अमीषा पटेल (Ameesha Patel) अपनी अदाकारी के साथ-साथ बोल्डनेस को लेकर भी खूब सुर्खियों में छाई रहती हैं. हाल में अमीषा पटेल ने अपना एक हद से ज्यादा बोल्ड लुक सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है. अमीषा पटेल (Ameesha Patel Photos) इस लुक में बोल्ड ब्लैक बिकिनी पहने कैमरे के सामने सिजलिंग अदाएं दिखाती नजर आ रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस की इस फोटो ने सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा दिया है.

