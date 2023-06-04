Actors Habits: करीना चबाती हैं नाखून, जॉन हिलाते हैं पैर, जानिए शाहिद-सैफ और सनी लियोनी की आदतें
Kareena Kapoor: आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) खूब देर तक नहाते हैं. प्रिटी जिंटा (Preity Zinta) को बाथरूम क्लीन चाहिए. दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) की आदत है कि वह एयरपोर्ट पर बैठकर लोगों को देखते हुए सोचती हैं कि इस व्यक्ति की लाइफ की क्या कहानी होगी. ऐसे ही तमाम बॉलीवुड सितारे अलग-अलग आदतों के शिकार हैं. एक नजर कुछ सितारों की आदतों पर...

 

 

 

Amitabh Bachchan: बॉलीवुड के बड़े सितारे भी आम इंसानों जैसे हैं. पर्दे पर भले ही वह शानदार नजर आएं, लेकिन इंसानी कमजोरियां उनमें भी हैं. वे भी चिंतित होते हैं. उनके भी सुख-दुख होते हैं. यही वजह है कि जैसे साधारण लोग कई बार अच्छी-बुरी आदतों के शिकार रहते हैं, वही फिल्म सितारों में दिखता है. कोई नाखून चबाता है तो कोई बैठे-बैठे पैर हिलाने लगता है. किसी को साफ-सफाई का ऐसा जुनून रहता है कि वह दिन में दस बार हाथ-पैर धोता है और जरा-सी गंदगी उसे बर्दाश्त नहीं. आम लोगों की तरह किसी को बार-बार चाय पीने की लत है तो किसी को कॉफी की. जानिए बॉलीवुड सितारों की आदतों के बारे में...

