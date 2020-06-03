Amitabh Bachchan ने तूफान 'निसर्ग' के बारे में कही ऐसी बात, लोग बोल रहे- 'परम सत्य'

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने चक्रवाती तूफान 'निसर्ग' (Cyclone Nisarga) के बारे में अपनी चिंता को व्यक्त करने के लिए ब्लॉग का सहारा लिया है. उन्होंने लिखा, "सन्नाटा..तूफान से पहले इंतजार ..निसर्ग..प्रकृति..आगे क्या होने वाला है इसे लेकर चिंताएं..बारिश से पहले हवाओं के संकेत और मूसलाधार बारिश के शुरू होने की उम्मीद जल्द ही की जा रही है..कपकपी लगने लगी है..लोग अपने घरों में हैं..अनपेक्षित कुछ बस होने ही वाला है."

T 3549 - Climate Change is upon us, is real. Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior @bhumipednekar

उन्होंने आगे कहा, "यह कहीं आसपास ही है..यहां आकर तबाही मचाने के लिए सही मौके को तलाश रहा है..प्रकृति..प्रकृति ने हमें कई बार अपनी सर्वशक्तिमान उपस्थिति के कई सबूत दिए हैं."

T 3549 -Yes the night is dark & deep, but when was it not permitted to light a small lamp !

When the dreamed home you built with affection & love, was drowned in destruction, when was it not permitted to pick up little bricks & stones to rebuild a small peaceful hut again .. pic.twitter.com/D7p3j5l2dA

