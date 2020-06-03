Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
अमिताभ बच्चन

Amitabh Bachchan ने तूफान 'निसर्ग' के बारे में कही ऐसी बात, लोग बोल रहे- 'परम सत्य'

इस ब्लॉग के कुछ समय बाद ही तूफान ने तेजी से देश के कई हिस्सों में अपनी दस्तक दी 

Amitabh Bachchan ने तूफान &#039;निसर्ग&#039; के बारे में कही ऐसी बात, लोग बोल रहे- &#039;परम सत्य&#039;
फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने चक्रवाती तूफान 'निसर्ग' (Cyclone Nisarga) के बारे में अपनी चिंता को व्यक्त करने के लिए ब्लॉग का सहारा लिया है. उन्होंने लिखा, "सन्नाटा..तूफान से पहले इंतजार ..निसर्ग..प्रकृति..आगे क्या होने वाला है इसे लेकर चिंताएं..बारिश से पहले हवाओं के संकेत और मूसलाधार बारिश के शुरू होने की उम्मीद जल्द ही की जा रही है..कपकपी लगने लगी है..लोग अपने घरों में हैं..अनपेक्षित कुछ बस होने ही वाला है."

उन्होंने आगे कहा, "यह कहीं आसपास ही है..यहां आकर तबाही मचाने के लिए सही मौके को तलाश रहा है..प्रकृति..प्रकृति ने हमें कई बार अपनी सर्वशक्तिमान उपस्थिति के कई सबूत दिए हैं."

अपने ब्लॉग में वह आखिर में लिखते हैं, "जब यह आएगा, हम इसे देखेंगे.. एक मजबूत सोच.. और वास्तविकता सामने आने तक उम्मीद बरकरार."

इस ट्वीट के कुछ समय बाद ही तूफान ने तेजी से देश के कई हिस्सों में अपनी दस्तक दी 

Tags:
अमिताभ बच्चनAmitabh BachchanCyclone Nisargaतूफान निसर्गEntertainment News
