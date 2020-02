30 साल पहले नन्हें रणबीर से यूं मिले थे अमिताभ, फोटोज देख हो जाएंगे हैरान

... THEN and NOW .. the wide eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with moi ... 1990 to 2020 !!!! Phew !! Been a while

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Feb 26, 2020 at 6:25pm PST