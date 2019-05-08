सोनम कपूर को 'गर्लफ्रेंड' बुलाते हैं आनंद आहूजा, शादी की सालगिरह पर ऐसे किया WISH

नई दिल्ली : बॉलीवुड की फैशननिस्टा एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर ने अपने पार्टनर आनंद आहूजा से पिछले साल 8 मई को शादी करके घर बसा लिया था. आज दोनों की पहली शादी की सालगिरह पर पति आनंद आहूजा ने सोनम को बहुत प्यारे अंदाज में विश करते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट शेयर की है. इतना ही नहीं ये लवली कपल अपनी इस स्पेशल दिन को सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए विदेश यात्रा पर है. सोनम ने भी अपनी इस ट्रिप के कुछ वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए हैं.
आनंद ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि बहुत लंबे समय से मुझे हमारी ये फोटो बहुत पसंद है. ये तब कि फोटो है जब हमने 3 महीने साथ में पूरे किए थे और आज 3 साल पूरे हो गए हैं. तुम तब मेरी गर्लफ्रेंड और लास्ट ईयर शादी करने के बाद तुम मेरी वाइफ भी बन गई. आज हम सिर्फ अपनी शादी की सालगिरह नहीं सेलिब्रेट कर रहे बल्कि तीन तक गर्लफ्रेंड-बॉयफ्रेंड वाला रिश्ता भी सलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं.
For a long time, this was my favorite pic of us ... it was 3 months of being together and now it’s been 3 years! You were my “girlfriend” then and when we got married last year, you ALSO became my wife. Today we celebrate not only 1 year of marriage but 3 years of being “boyfriend-girlfriend”. @sonamkapoor #WillYouBeMyGirlfriend #AlwaysBeMyGirlfriend ... #EverydayPhenomenal
इससे पहले आनंद ने एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा था कि मुझे यह पोस्ट करना इसलिए पसंद नहीं है, क्योंकि मुझे जूते पसंद हैं और तुम जानती हो कि मुझे जूते बहुत पसंद है, क्योंकि नीचे देखना मुझे वर्तमान में, जमीन से जुड़े रहना और खासकर आभारी रहने की याद दिलाता है. मैं तुम्हें बता सकता हूं कि जब मैंने ये लिए थे तब हम कहां थे और हम उस समय कैसा महसूस कर रहे थे.
Some of my favorite #shoefies w my (scroll to see our first one ever) ... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these.... Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my @sonamkapoor .. you're my guiding star! ...#everydayphenomenal !
बता दें कि सोनम कपूर ने शादी के तुरंत बाद ही अपने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना नाम बदलते हुए सोनम के आहूजा कर लिया था. जिसके बाद उनके पति ने भी अपना नाम बदलते हुए आनंद एस आहूजा कर लिया है. सोनम और आनंद के सोशल मीडिया को देखते हुए यह तो साफ पता चलता है कि दोनों एक दूसरे को कितना प्यार करते हैं. गौरतलब है कि सोनम और आनंद ने 8 मई को सिख रीति रिवाज से शादी की थी.