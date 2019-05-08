सोनम कपूर को 'गर्लफ्रेंड' बुलाते हैं आनंद आहूजा, शादी की सालगिरह पर ऐसे किया WISH

For a long time, this was my favorite pic of us ... it was 3 months of being together and now it’s been 3 years! You were my “girlfriend” then and when we got married last year, you ALSO became my wife. Today we celebrate not only 1 year of marriage but 3 years of being “boyfriend-girlfriend”. @sonamkapoor #WillYouBeMyGirlfriend #AlwaysBeMyGirlfriend ... #EverydayPhenomenal

