'Gangs Of Wasseypur' से अनुराग कश्यप ने रचा इतिहास, सर्वश्रेष्ठ 100 में पहली भारतीय फिल्म

Guardian’s list of 100 best film of 21st century . Proud to be here but this wouldn’t be my list.So many films which are my favourites can’t be below my film.. and “the Dark Knight” deserves to be way up. The number 1 film in the list I totally agree with. That’s my absolute favourite of the 21st century. Here is the l

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on Sep 13, 2019 at 5:46pm PDT