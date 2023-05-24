Arjit Singh Video: पैरों में चप्पल और हाथ में थैला पकड़े, गलियों में घूमता दिखा ये सिंगर; Video देख हो जाएंगे शॉक्ड!
Arjit Singh का सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है.इस वीडियो में सिंगर हाथ में थैला और पैरों में चप्पल पहने नजर आ रहे हैं. सिंगर का ये वीडियो देखते ही देखते खूब वायरल हो रहा है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:17 PM IST

Arjit Singh Video: फिल्मों में कई बेहतरीन गाने गाकर फैंस का दिल जीतने वाले सिंगर अरिजीत सिंह (Arjit Singh) का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में अरिजीत सिंह पैरों में चप्पल और हाथ में थैला लिए कोलकाता की गलियों में टहलते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. अरिजीत का ये लुक और सादगी देखकर फैंस उनकी खूब तारीफ कर रहे हैं. यहां तक कि उन पर खूब प्यार उड़ेल रहे हैं.

