Malaika Arora की प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों पर फिर भड़के अर्जुन कपूर, गुस्से में कही ऐसी बात
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Affair: पिछले साल नवंबर में एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट के जरिए ये बात सामने आई थी कि मलाइका अर्जुन के बच्चे की मां बनने वाली हैं जिसपर अर्जुन कपूर ने अब अपना रिएक्शन दिया है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Relationship: बॉलीवुड एक्टर अर्जुन कपूर (Arjun Kapoor) ने एक बार फिर मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) की प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ी अफवाहों पर आपत्ति जताई है. दरअसल, पिछले साल नवंबर में एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट के जरिए ये बात सामने आई थी कि मलाइका अर्जुन के बच्चे की मां बनने वाली हैं. इस रिपोर्ट में ये भी दावा किया गया था कि दोनों अक्टूबर 2022 में लंदन गए थे जहां उन्होंने अपने करीबियों को प्रेग्नेंसी की बात बताई थी. 

