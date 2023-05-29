OTT Planner: इस हफ्ते ओटीटी देखने वालों की है मौज, असुर 2 के साथ आ रही कुछ रोचक वेब सीरीज और फिल्में
OTT Planner: इस हफ्ते ओटीटी देखने वालों की है मौज, असुर 2 के साथ आ रही कुछ रोचक वेब सीरीज और फिल्में

New OTT Films: ओटीटी दर्शकों को लगातार बांध रहा है. यही वजह है कि थियेटरों में फिल्में देखने के लिए अब पहले की तरह भीड़ नहीं उमड़ रही. पिछले हफ्ते मनोज बाजपेयी स्टारर बंदा देखकर कई लोगों ने कहा कि इस फिल्म को थियेटरों में आना चाहिए. इस हफ्ते भी कुछ रोचक वेब सीरीज और फिल्में ओटीटी पर रिलीज होने को तैयार हैं.

 

May 29, 2023

OTT Planner: इस हफ्ते ओटीटी देखने वालों की है मौज, असुर 2 के साथ आ रही कुछ रोचक वेब सीरीज और फिल्में

Asur 2 Release Date: पिछला हफ्ता ओटीटी दर्शकों के लिए रोमांचक रहा. जी5 पर मनोज बाजपेयी स्टारर फिल्म बस एक बंदा काफी है को दर्शकों ने खूब पसंद किया. अब चर्चा है कि इसकी सफलता से उत्साहित मेकर्स फिल्म को देश के चुनिंदा मल्टीप्लेक्सों में रिलीज करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं. उधर जियो सिनेमा पर बीते हफ्ते भेड़िया रिलीज हुई, जिसका कई दर्शकों को लंबे समय से इंतजार था. जियो सिनेमा की सक्रियता बढ़ने के साथ ओटीटी का दौर रोचक हो गया है और मार्केट में प्रतिस्पर्द्धा बढ़ गई है. नए हफ्ते में भी कुछ रोचक ओटीटी कंटेंट आने के लिए तैयार है. इसमें फिल्में और वेबसीरीज दोनों शामिल हैं. खास तौर पर अरशद वारसी और बरुण सोबती स्टारर वेब सीरीज असुर के सीजन 2 का लंबे समय से इंतजार हो रहा था. जानते हैं इस हफ्ते क्या कंटेंट, किस ओटीटी पर कब आ रहा है.

