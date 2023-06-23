Asur 3 भी आएगी जल्द? मेकर्स ने चुप्पी तोड़ कल्कि और कलि की कहानी पर कही ये बात
Asur 3 भी आएगी जल्द? मेकर्स ने चुप्पी तोड़ कल्कि और कलि की कहानी पर कही ये बात

Asur Web Series: सस्पेंस और थ्रिल से भरपूर वेब सीरीज असुर के दो सीजन्स की धांसू सक्सेस के बाद अब फैन्स पार्ट 3 के लिए बेताब हो रहे हैं. असुर 3 को लेकर हाल में मेकर्स ने भी बड़ा अपडेट शेयर कर दिया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

Asur 3 भी आएगी जल्द? मेकर्स ने चुप्पी तोड़ कल्कि और कलि की कहानी पर कही ये बात

Asur Season 3: एक्टर अरशद  वारसी (Arshad Warsi), बरुण सोबती (Barun Sobati) की सस्पेंस और थ्रिल  से भरपूर वेब सीरीज असुर को लेकर हाल में एक नया अपडेट सामने आने आया है. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो असुर (Asur 3) के मेकर्स थ्रिलिंग शो के सीजन 3 की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं. असुर 3 (Asur 3 Release) को लेकर मेकर्स ने अपने प्लान का खुलासा भी कर डाला है. हाल ही में असुर के राइटर और प्रोड्यूसर ने एक इंटरव्यू में सस्पेंस और थ्रिलर शो के नए सीजन पर बात करते हुए कहा, वह लोगों के दबाव में आकर नया सीजन नहीं बनाएंगे, उनके पास अगर सच में आइडिया होगा तो ही वह इसपर काम करेंगे. 

