‏पत्नी ताहिरा को लेकर आयुष्मान बोले, इस बेवकूफ के साथ हो गए 19 साल

It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Mar 15, 2020 at 12:43am PDT